LSU added RJ Luis Jr., who briefly spent time under contract with two NBA teams, to its roster on Tuesday, a day before the 25th-ranked Tigers' scheduled game against Louisiana-Monroe.

The move comes after LSU President Wade Rousse released a statement saying the university intended to comply with a district court ruling in Baton Rouge that said the NCAA and Southeastern Conference could not declare Luis ineligible or punish LSU for allowing Luis to play.

“LSU is committed to compliance with NCAA and SEC rules, but it is equally committed to obeying the orders of Louisiana’s courts,” Rousse said.

The SEC called LSU's decision “deeply concerning and disappointing.”

“LSU's decision today to rely on its own interpretation of the court's order to justify its actions is inconsistent with the expectations and responsibilities of membership in the Southeastern Conference,” the league said in a statement. “The conference will continue to uphold and defend the standards and policies established by its member universities.”

Luis, the 2025 Big East player of the Year with St. John's, spent parts of the 2025 NBA offseason with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics. He now joins a team that has won its first four games and this week entered the AP Top 25 on the heels of victory on Saturday over then-No. 14 Gonzaga.

“LSU, by rostering RJ, did the right thing,” Luis' lawyer, Tony Clayton, told The Associated Press, noting that Luis never played in a regular-season NBA game and that the NCAA routinely issues waivers allowing players from professional leagues overseas to play for college teams in the United States.

LSU has three such international players on its roster: centers Brice Dessert and Michael Ruzic and forward Saliou Niang.

“It would be fundamentally unfair to RJ Luis to not allow him to play college ball when you have so many similarly situated young men who are playing in college now,” Clayton said.

State district judge Ronald R. Johnson in East Baton Rouge Parish issued an injunction against the NCAA in Luis' case on Aug. 24. But the SEC shortly afterward strengthened rules against athletes who'd signed NFL, NBA or WNBA contracts, adding enforcement provisions that included fines of up to 50% of a program's revenue and half-season suspensions for coaches.

Johnson subsequently ruled that the SEC could not punish LSU for allowing Luis to play, and that LSU could not cite SEC rules as a reason for keeping Luis off its roster.

In his statement, Rousse noted that Luis “secured his eligibility through a court order before the new SEC policy interpretation was announced. LSU supports the updated policy going forward, and we remain a proud and committed member of the SEC.”

Rousse also noted that the SEC had confirmed to LSU that it would abide by the state court rulings in Luis' case.

LSU coach Will Wade, now in his second stint with the university that fired him in 2022 over NCAA recruiting violations, initially held off on placing Luis on the roster while the district court ruling was challenged in state appeals courts.

Last Friday, the Louisiana Supreme Court upheld Johnson's preliminary injunction against the NCAA, the SEC and LSU.

Whether Luis will remain on the roster for the entire season is unclear. That depends on how aggressively the NCAA and SEC continue to pursue the case, and the court's timeline.

Clayton, who declared after a previous favorable ruling in an eligibility case that justice was served to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey “like a cold cup of gumbo,” said he hopes the Luis matter can be settled amicably.

“I would love to sit down with Sankey and buy him a hot cup of gumbo,” Clayton said. “We’ve got to move forward. We’ve got to put it behind us. I just hope they allow this kid to live his life.”

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