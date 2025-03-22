Number of perfect brackets down to nearly zero through Friday's early March Madness games

Nearly every bracket has busted.

Through Friday's first round, the number of perfect brackets in the NCAA Tournament was down to 81 out of 34 million, according to the NCAA. That's 0.0000002% for those of you keeping track.

ESPN's tracker listed 121 perfect brackets — down from 1,098 early in the day — remaining out of 24 million on its site following the night slate.

Yahoo Sports' is down a mathematic zero — 30 brackets are still a perfect 32 for 32. CBS Sports had a similar attrition rate, down to 0.0008% unblemished brackets by the end of Friday.

More than 85% of Yahoo's brackets had Clemson advancing, but the Tigers lost to McNeese 69-67. That game knocked out 6.6 million ESPN brackets, too.

Creighton was listed as ESPN's top bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville in Thursday's first game, knocking out 13,339,089.

On the other end of the spectrum, ESPN reported that every pick was wrong on 30 of its brackets — a nearly impossible feat in its own right even if a contestant were trying to pick all losers.

