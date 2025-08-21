NWSL's Pride finalize record deal with Mexico's Tigres for Lizbeth Ovalle

The Orlando Pride acquired Lizbeth Ovalle from Mexico’s Tigres UANL on Thursday for an international record transfer fee.

The Pride did not disclose terms of the agreement, but a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the Pride would pay a fee of $1.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement with the National Women's Soccer League club had not yet been formally signed.

The transfer fee surpasses the $1.3 million fee Arsenal paid Liverpool for Canadian striker Olivia Smith in the English Women's Super League last month. That broke the previous record fee of $1.1 million that Chelsea paid the San Diego Wave for defender Naomi Girma in January.

Ovalle, who is known as Jacquie, was signed by the Pride through the 2027 season, with a mutual option for 2028.

"I’m very happy to join Orlando Pride,” Ovalle said in a statement released by the Pride. “I’m coming with the clear objective of winning titles and leaving a mark with the Club. I’m ready to give it my all and help Orlando Pride continue to be a leading team.”

A 25-year-old winger, Ovalle has led the Tigres of Liga MX Femenil to six titles since joining the club in 2017. She is the team’s all-time leading scorer with 136 goals.

She’s also made 58 appearances for the Mexican national team with 20 goals.

Nicknamed La Maga (The Magician), Ovalle went viral on social media this year with a so-called "scorpion kick" goal, only facing away from the net, in a Tigres match against Guadalajara.

Ovalle is set to play in the Liga MX Femenil All-Star game against Barcelona on Friday before joining the Pride.

“This is a historic transfer not only for our institution, but also for Mexican and global soccer," Tigres said in a release announcing the deal. “The transfer of a player widely recognized as the best in the Liga MX Femenil has been finalized."

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.