OG Anunoby is questionable for Game 3 and day to day with a strained hamstring, AP source says

NEW YORK — OG Anunoby has a strained right hamstring, but the New York Knicks forward appears to have avoided a serious injury after leaving late in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Anunoby will be listed as questionable to play in Game 3 at Philadelphia on Friday, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday. Anunoby will be considered day to day.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there had been no announcement about Anunoby. His status was first reported by ESPN.

Anunoby was having another strong game Wednesday before appearing to suffer a leg injury and motioning to come out of the game. He went to the locker room area and did not return to the bench before the end of the Knicks' 108-102 victory that gave them a 2-0 lead.

Anunoby scored 24 points and is averaging 21.4 per game in the postseason while shooting 61.9% from the field and 53.8% from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-7 Anunoby, also considered the Knicks' top defender, injured his hamstring two years ago in the second round as the Knicks were taking a 2-0 lead over Indiana. He missed the next four games and played just a few minutes in Game 7 as the Pacers rallied to win the series.

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