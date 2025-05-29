Oilers look to close out Stars in West final again and advance to Stanley Cup rematch with Panthers

DALLAS — (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have the opportunity for another series-clinching Game 5 victory on the road, one that would send them to a Stanley Cup Final rematch and again knock out the Dallas Stars.

Edmonton took a 3-1 series lead into Game 5 of the Western Conference final on Thursday night. The Oilers had won three games in a row while holding Dallas to only two goals since the Stars' five-goal third period for a 6-3 win in the series opener.

Defending Stanley Cup champion Florida is awaiting the West winner after closing out the East final with a 5-3 win at Carolina in Game 5 on Wednesday night. The Panthers beat Edmonton for the Stanley Cup last June, when the Oilers overcame an 0-3 deficit to force a deciding Game 7.

The Oilers advanced to the West final this year after a 1-0 overtime win in Game 5 at Vegas to finish the second round. They beat Dallas in a six-game West final last season.

Dallas is in the West final for the third year in a row, and is trying to avoid becoming the first team in more than three decades to do that without making it to a Stanley Cup Final. Under the playoff format adopted in 1994, four other teams have gotten to three consecutive conference finals, and all of them won at least one title during their runs.

The Stars will be playing their 100th game, their 18th in these playoffs after the 82-game regular season. They have to win to extend their season, then would still need to win a Game 6 in Edmonton on Saturday night to set up a Game 7 at home Monday night. Dallas coach Pete DeBoer is 9-0 in Game 7s, three of those with the Stars, including the first round against Colorado this season.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.