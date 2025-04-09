Olivia Miles is transferring from Notre Dame to TCU to finish her college career

Olivia Miles is transferring from Notre Dame to finish her college career at TCU.

Miles announced her decision on “NBA on TNT” on Tuesday night and was talking to Candace Parker when she received a box from Shaquille O’Neal with a TCU jersey in it.

“Very grateful to be going there, very excited,” she said.

The 5-foot-10 guard had spent her entire college career at Notre Dame and was a projected lottery pick in the draft, which takes place in New York on April 14. She decided last week to not enter the draft and instead pursue one final year of college. She entered her name in the transfer portal and was one of 1,200 women's basketball players to have done so since the portal opened two weeks ago.

Her time at Notre Dame ended when the Irish lost to TCU in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.

“Words can't express how honored I am to have met, spoken with and played for each of you over the past four years,” Miles wrote on social media. “Your support means everything to me as I prepare to compete my graduate degree. I know that the University of Notre Dame will always be a key part of my story.”

TCU lost in the next round to Texas. The Horned Frogs have had a lot of success in the transfer portal the last few years, adding 11 transfers to build the team from scratch. TCU coach Mark Campbell has helped revitalize the careers of Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince.

Miles started all 34 games this season for Notre Dame, averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds. She has a year of eligibility left after sitting out the 2023-24 season while recovering from a knee injury sustained a year earlier.

The decision to leave college for the pros is more fraught than it used to be now that college players can earn money from lucrative name, image and likeness deals. By staying in college, Miles also stands to benefit from a new WNBA collective bargaining agreement that could give rookies higher salaries. Top picks in the WNBA currently make about $78,000.

Notre Dame will look different next season. Sonia Citron, Maddy Westbeld, Kiatu King and Liza Karlen are graduating. Freshman Katie Koval announced she's transferring to LSU.

