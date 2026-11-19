MONACO — World and former Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has been suspended for three years over a positive drug test for the banned substance EPO, the Athletics Integrity Unit said in a statement Thursday that announced sanctions for three Kenyan athletes.

AIU chief executive Brett Clothier warned that Kenya has "a long way to go" to improve its doping record as it prepares to host the world track and field championships.

Jepchirchir won women’s marathon gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the world title last year. The 33-year-old Kenyan runner is also a former world record holder in the half marathon.

She tested positive for EPO from an out-of-competition sample collected July 17 at Kapsabet in Kenya's high-altitude distance-running heartland prior to her Sydney Marathon victory in late August, and was provisionally suspended last month.

Jepchirchir denied wrongdoing, then accepted ban

The AIU, which investigates doping in track and field on behalf of governing body World Athletics, said Jepchirchir initially failed to respond to the allegations, then denied wrongdoing.

In an interview with AIU staff on Oct. 20, “the athlete denied ever receiving an injection or administering EPO to herself and explained that she did not know how the adverse analytical findings had occurred,” the AIU's ruling said.

Seven days later, she signed a form admitting a breach of two anti-doping rules and accepting the sanction, the ruling states.

The Sydney Marathon, which noted Jepchirchir’s in-competition test had returned negative, said fellow Kenyan Irine Cheptai is set to be elevated to 2026 women’s champion.

Two other leading runners add to Kenya's doping tally

The two other Kenyan runners who had sanctioned announced Thursday are high-profile names, too.

Veronica Loleo, a half-marathon silver medalist at the 2026 world road running championships, was banned for three years over a positive doping test for EPO in an out-of-competition test. The AIU said she initially said she couldn't explain the result and cited an injection for an injury, but later admitted rule breaches.

Ronald Korir, who placed fourth in the 2023 Berlin Marathon, received a six-year ban after abnormalities were found in his athlete biological passport which he failed to explain.

The AIU analyzed 20 blood samples taken from Korir from May 6, 2023 to Aug. 18, 2025 and identified abnormalities. The biological passport aims to track the effects of doping on the body, rather than any banned substances themselves.

The AIU ruling said Korir's data was evidence of doping on “multiple occasions” and justified an extended ban for “aggravating circumstances.”

“The Kenyan authorities have made a lot of progress in the fight against doping in the last five years, but these cases highlight that there is still a long way to go,” Clothier said in a statement. “The Kenyan government is aware of the current situation and has committed to further strengthen the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and take action to address the criminal networks that facilitate doping.”

These were the latest in a long series of doping cases involving distance runners from Kenya, which was recently awarded the 2029 world track championships. It will be the first African country to host the event, but Kenya has long faced scrutiny over performance-enhancing drug use by its world-leading runners.

Women's marathon world record holder Ruth Chepng'etich, who is also from Kenya, was banned for three years in 2025 after admitting a charge related to a positive test for a banned diuretic. Former New York Marathon winner Albert Korir was given a five-year ban in March.

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