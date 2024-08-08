In Olympic relay, Sha'Carri Richardson saves US women, while men advance easily and Jamaica is out

SAINT-DENIS, France — (AP) — Sha'Carri Richardson bailed out the U.S. women out from a near collapse Thursday in the Olympic 4x100 relay, overcoming a German runner in the anchor leg to help the Americans win their heat and move to the gold-medal race.

The U.S. men, who haven't won a medal in this event since 2004, advanced easily despite a small hiccup. In the strangest twist of all, it was Jamaica's men who struggled with the baton and will be sitting on the sideline for Friday's final.

In the women's race, Richardson was about three steps behind after receiving the baton from Gabby Thomas, who earlier nearly misconnected on her exchange with Twanisha Terry.

That put Richardson in a hole against Rebekka Haase, but the 100-meter silver medal winner was looking back at Haase by the finish. The U.S. won in 41.94 seconds, .19 ahead of the Germans.

The men's team cruised to a win in 37.47 seconds despite an awkward first exchange. Christian Coleman handed off to Fred Kerley with his right hand, while grabbing Kerley's wrist with his left to make sure the stick was secure.

Kerley, Kyree King and Courtney Lindsey sped off with the win from there, and the U.S. beat South Africa by nearly half a second. Two of the country's best sprinters, Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek, were absent from the lineup as they prepare for the 200-meter final Thursday night.

Jamaica, which won all three Olympic relays when Usain Bolt was in the mix, looked like a much different team this time. A bad first exchange put them behind, and when 100 silver medalist Kishane Thompson took off too fast, then had to slow down to receive the stick for the anchor lap, Jamaica was cooked.

Thompson crossed the line fourth leaving Jamaica's women with the only chance in the 4x100 to add to the country's lone sprint medal so far in Paris.

None of that team's best sprinters over the past decade — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson or Elaine Thompson-Herah — were on the team that finished third in its heat.

No team came into the qualifying race with a more loaded lineup that the U.S. women, but it all nearly cratered when Thomas took off early on the third leg, then had to slow down to receive the baton from Terry.

Both sprinters appeared to have their hand on the baton as Thomas crossed over the yellow line marking the end of the passing zone, which would make it a legal pass.

