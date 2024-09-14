Orioles' Henderson breaks combined up no-hit bid with 2 outs in 9th, Tigers hold on for 1-0 win

DETROIT — (AP) — Gunnar Henderson tripled just past the glove of diving first baseman Spencer Torkelson with two outs in the ninth inning for Baltimore’s first hit, and the Detroit Tigers held on for a 1-0 win over the Orioles on Friday night.

Beau Brieske and Brant Hurter (5-1) combined to retire Baltimore’s first 21 batters before Adley Rutschman’s eight-pitch walk leading off the eighth.

Brenan Hanifee retired the next three batters and Tyler Holton relieved to start the ninth.

Emmanuel Rivera flied out and pinch-hitter Coby Mayo took a called third strike. Henderson pulled a first-pitch sweeper into the right-field corner for the Orioles’ second baserunner.

Henderson became just the second batter to end a no-hit bid with a two-out triple in the ninth, joining the St. Louis Cardinals' Bernard Gilkey against the Chicago Cubs' Frank Castillo on Sept. 25, 1995.

Holton then struck out Anthony Santander to remain perfect in eight save chances.

Kerry Carpenter, Detroit’s second batter, homered on the third pitch of the game from Zach Eflin (10-9), who allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Detroit (76-72) started the day 3 1/2 games back of Minnesota for the final AL wild card.

Baltimore (83-65) began the night two games behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees.

Brieske, a 26-year-old right-hander, was planned to start as an opener. He retired four batters while throwing 11 of 16 pitches for strikes.

Hunter, a 26-year-old rookie left-hander, struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings while throwing 53 of 71 pitches for strikes. He started 17 of 18 batters with strikes, including his first 14.

Hanifee, a 26-year-old rookie right-hander, relieved after Rutschman’s walk and got a pair of strikeouts around a forceout.

UP NEXT

The teams play the second of three games on Saturday evening, with Baltimore RHP Corbin Burnes (13-8, 3.18 ERA) facing a Tigers opener.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.