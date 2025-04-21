Ostapenko stuns world No. 1 Sabalenka to win Porsche Grand Prix

STUTTGART, Germany — (AP) — Jelena Ostapenko upset No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1 in the Porsche Grand Prix final on Monday.

Ostapenko beat Sabalenka for the first time in four meetings to win her first clay-court title since the 2017 French Open.

She also beat world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals in her run to her ninth career title.

“I'm really, really happy with my performance in general this week,” Ostapenko said. "I was ready to play every single player, because the draw here is so small. You have to be ready for the best, and I did that.

“I think the game was already very good but I have been working on my mental stuff. I understand what I have to do now. I believe in myself.”

The Latvian broke Sabalenka six times, twice in the first set.

In the second set, Sabalenka won just 10 points and only five on serve. Powering to victory, Ostapenko concluded with an emphatic forehand return of serve.

Sabalenka has lost four Stuttgart finals.

“Great week, great tournament,” she said. “Not for me every year, not for me, but maybe next year.”

