Pacers score 39 points in first quarter vs. Knicks to set a Game 7 record

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Indiana Pacers scored 39 points in the first quarter Sunday against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the most in a Game 7 since detailed play-by-play began being kept in 1997.

The Pacers led 39-27 after shooting 16 for 21 from the field (76.2%) and 7 for 9 from 3-point range (77.8%). All-Star Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points and Pascal Siakam added 11.

Indiana was the NBA's highest-scoring team in the regular season, averaging 123.3 points.

