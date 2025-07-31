Sports

Padres add All-Star closer Mason Miller and lefty JP Sears in trade deadline blockbuster

Blue Jays Athletics Baseball Athletics pitcher Mason Miller throws to the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 12, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis) (Sara Nevis/AP)

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The San Diego Padres acquired hard-throwing closer Mason Miller and left-hander JP Sears in a deal with the Athletics on Thursday, adding major upgrades to their pitching staff in a trade deadline blockbuster.

The Padres sent the A's a package of prospects, including highly-regarded shortstop Leo De Vries and right-handed pitchers Henry Baez, Braden Nett and Eduarniel Nunez.

The 26-year-old Miller — who has a fastball that averages 101 mph — has 20 saves in 23 opportunities, a 3.76 ERA and 59 strikeouts this season. He was an All-Star in 2024 and is under team control through the 2029 season.

The 29-year-old Sears has a 7-9 record and 4.95 ERA this season, striking out 95 batters over 22 starts.

The Padres entered Thursday with a 60-49 record and currently holds the last National League wild card spot.

