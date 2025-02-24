Panthers will not re-sign longtime linebacker Shaq Thompson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are moving on from longtime linebacker Shaq Thompson.

The Panthers informed Thompson, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent, that they will not be re-signing him.

Thompson is expected to pursue other options in free agency.

The 30-year-old has been with the Panthers for a decade, but has been limited to just six games over the last two seasons because of injuries. He was the team’s first-round pick in 2014 and ranks fourth in team history with 752 tackles, behind only Thomas Davis, Luke Kuechly and Mike Minter.

He played in the Super Bowl as a rookie in 2015 and has been named a team captain five times.

“We appreciate Shaq’s leadership and dedication over the past 10 seasons,” Panthers general manager Dan Morgan said in a statement. “Always a source of passion and enthusiasm, he was committed to this organization on and off the field, poured into his teammates, and strived to bring out the best in them. We wish Shaq the best as he moves forward with his career.”

After posting a career-high 135 tackles in 2022, Thompson broke his ankle in Week 2 of 2023 and was sidelined for the remainder of the season. He returned last year, but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 4, again ending his season prematurely.

Thompson appeared in 123 games in his 10 seasons with Carolina.

