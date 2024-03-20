Paris Olympics Soccer draw: United States men will face France

PARIS — (AP) — The United States men's team will face France at the Paris Games after being drawn in the same group as the host nation for the Olympics soccer tournament.

The U.S. is competing at the Games for the first time since Beijing in 2008 and was drawn on Wednesday alongside France, coached by soccer great Thierry Henry, in Group A.

Also in the group are New Zealand and the winner of a playoff between teams from the Asian Football Confederation and the African Football Confederation.

World champion Argentina was drawn in Group B with Morocco, Ukraine and a qualifier to be confirmed from the AFC.

Spain, runner-up in Tokyo, is in Group C along with Egypt, Dominican Republic and another qualifier from the AFC, which is yet to be confirmed.

Group D features Paraguay, Mali and Israel as well as a final qualifier from the AFC.

The soccer tournament will begin two days before the opening ceremony of the Games on July 24, with the women’s final concluding the event on Aug. 10.

It is the first time the women’s final will conclude the soccer tournament.

The soccer tournament will be staged across several venues in France including Paris, Nantes, Bordeaux, Marseille, Nice, Saint-Étienne and Lyon.

