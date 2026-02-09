Patriots' Maye turns ball over 3 times while hounded by Seahawks' defense in Super Bowl loss

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Drake Maye was a dependable and steadying force for the New England Patriots this season. The second-year quarterback never got the chance to be that when his team needed him most in the Super Bowl.

Maye was the NFL's most accurate passer during the regular season and finished second in MVP voting, but he was hounded by the Seahawks' "Dark Side" defense throughout. He threw two touchdown passes, but was sacked seven times, had two interceptions and lost a fumble that led to a TD by Seattle in New England's 29-13 loss on Sunday.

Maye finished 27 of 43 for 295 yards and there were few highlights before he and the Patriots finally found some traction in the third quarter. Left tackle Will Campbell gave up two of the sacks on Maye as the Seahawks sent several blitzes to his side of the line.

Trailing 19-0 after his fumble set up a touchdown pass by Sam Darnold, Maye finally got some time to operate in the pocket and threw a 35-yard TD pass to Mack Hollins.

It brought some life to the Patriots' sideline.

But it was short-lived.

Maye’s pass intended for Kyle Williams was picked off by Julian Love. The Seahawks added Jason Myers’ fifth field goal on their ensuing drive.

Down 22-7, New England’s fate was basically sealed when Maye was picked off by Uchenna Nwosu, who returned it 45 yards for a score.

The Patriots, who came in averaging 18 points per game in the playoffs, was held to 331 total yards.

New England was denied a seventh Lombardi Trophy, which would have broken a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in NFL history. It was a thudding end to a Cinderella-like season for the Patriots, who finished the regular season 14-3 in coach Mike Vrabel’s first season — which came off back-to-back 4-13 finishes.

The Patriots fell into a 12-0 halftime hole and punted on eight of their first nine drives. It would have been seven straight, but the final one of the first half was a one-play kneel down.

The 51 total yards gained by the Patriots were the fewest in a first half in the last 35 super Bowls.

It also marked the fifth Super Bowl without a touchdown in the first half. Maye also became first player to be sacked three times on the first four drives of a Super Bowl since Tom Brady in Super Bowl 42 against the New York Giants.

One of the reasons Seattle’s defense was so effective was it did a great job of keeping New England’s offense in long yardage situations on third down. The Patriots had to negotiate third downs of 9, 15, 17, 7 and 12 yards in the first half. They were only 2 of 7 on conversions in the first half.

