Paul George has arthroscopic knee surgery after recent workout injury

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers wing player Paul George had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Monday to treat an injury that occurred during a recent workout.

The club said the procedure was performed by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow at the NYU–Langone Sports Medicine Orthopedic Center.

George's rehabilitation program is set to begin and he will be re-evaluated prior to the start of training camp, the Sixers said.

The coming NBA season would be George's 16th since Indiana drafted him 10th overall in 2010 out of Fresno State.

George, who turned 35 on May 2, signed a $212 million, four-year contract in free agency last summer. But his first year in Philly was marred by knee and adductor injuries that resulted in the forward having one of the worst years of his NBA career.

He averaged 16.2 points in just 41 games, easily his lowest scoring average in a full season since he averaged 12.1 points for Indiana in his second NBA season.

The nine-time NBA All-Star has averaged 20.6 points in 908 career games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.