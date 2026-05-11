Pegula putting family experience in NFL and NHL to use in tennis prize money protest

ROME — Talk of a boycott from top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner has grabbed attention.

Behind the scenes, it's been Jessica Pegula, the 2024 U.S. Open runner-up, organizing the top tennis players in their protest with the Grand Slams over the share of tournament revenues devoted to prize money.

It comes naturally to Pegula, who grew up in a household of sports managers: Her parents own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

“I think it maybe does (come naturally) just because I feel like I’ve taken on a bit of a leadership role with it,” Pegula said.

Already this year, No. 5-ranked Pegula was named to lead a new 13-person panel to suggest changes to the women's tennis calendar, rankings points rules and the requirements about competing in certain events. Now she's taking on the prize money issue, too.

“I’m not afraid to go up to any type of player and go like, ‘Hey, are you interested in this or not?’" Pegula said. "Some players, they don’t care, sometimes they’re not worried about it. Sometimes they’re like, ’Yeah, for sure, I’m 100% in.' I’ve been reaching out to players on the men’s and women’s side.”

Sabalenka said last week the players should consider a boycott for a bigger slice of tournament revenue, while Sinner said there's a lack of respect.

“At the end of the day the players are the ones that have the big voices,” Pegula said. “It’s been nice to see Aryna and Jannik kind of step out. I know a lot of other players feel the same way. But to have the two No. 1s very outspoken about it, that’s kind of what it takes to get them to listen.”

Players' share dropped in Paris

Whereas in the NFL and NHL athletes take home about 50% of the revenues, at most tennis events the number isn’t even half of that. The upcoming French Open is allegedly devoting under 14.9% to the players — down from 15.5% in 2024, according to a players’ protest statement issued last week.

Roland Garros organizers announced last month they were increasing overall prize money by about 10% for an overall pot of 61.7 million euros ($72.1 million), with the total amount up 5.3 million euros from last year. But the players’ said that the the underlying figures tell a very different story.

“It’s crazy. It’s an insane difference. Obviously they’re different sports. They’re run differently," Pegula said, comparing tennis to the NFL. "But tennis has been a very old-school sport. I think it’s one of the things that needs to change. Sometimes change is good. Sometimes that means fighting for things.”

The same group of players sent a letter a year ago to the heads of the four Grand Slams seeking more prize money and a greater say in decision-making. Wimbledon increased its 2025 total pot by 7%, the U.S. Open by 20% and the Australian Open this past January by 16%.

Still, the players say the Grand Slams don’t match the rate of 22% at regular ATP and WTA Tour events.

“The slams have kind of just gotten away with paying not that much because we’re a very individual sport,” Pegula said. “It’s hard to get players to come together. We’re not on a salary where football players or basketball players can afford not to play.”

Organizers at the French Open, which starts in less than two weeks, have not responded to requests for comment.

Wimbledon is due to announce its prize money next month and Pegula said the players have not had a response from the All England Club.

“We’re just going to kind of continue to talk amongst ourselves,” she said.

One of the big issues affecting tennis governance is that there are seven organizing bodies: The four Grand Slams, the ATP, the WTA and the International Tennis Federation.

“That’s what makes it so hard is that our sport is super fragmented. Hard to get everybody on the same page,” Pegula said. “That’s why it’s been huge to actually have the top 10 men and women really come together. I’m hoping that will get the Slams’ attention.”

Pegula advances in Rome

Before she gets to Paris, Pegula has been perfecting her clay-court game at the Italian Open, where she reached the quarterfinals with a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Anastasia Potapova on Monday. She routed Rebeka Masarova 6-0, 6-0 in the previous round.

Pegula will next face three-time Rome champion Iga Swiatek or four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

Sabres' playoff run

In between her matches and prize money activist duties, Pegula has been struggling to watch the Sabres' run to the playoffs for the first time in 15 years due to the time difference between the U.S. and Europe.

The Montreal Canadiens beat the Sabres 6-2 in Game 3 on Sunday night to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.

“My gosh, I am so upset that I have not been able to see any of the games,” Pegula said. “I would give anything to just be at a playoff game. … I love it so much. It’s my favorite thing.”

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