Pitt holds off No. 15 Georgia Tech 42-28 to stay alive in ACC race

ATLANTA — Ja’Kyrian Turner ran for 201 yards and a touchdown, Braylan Lovelace had a 100-yard interception return and Pittsburgh held off No. 15 Georgia Tech 42-28 on Saturday night to keep its Atlantic Coast Conference championship hopes alive.

“Incredible job by our guys going on the road against a really good football team," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "It’s not easy on the road anywhere in the ACC, and to come out and do that was great.”

Up 28-0 early in the second quarter, Pitt (8-3, 6-1) had only a seven-point advantage in the fourth quarter when Turner went up the middle for 56 yards and a touchdown with 2:41 remaining.

Mason Heintschel was 20 of 27 from 226 yards and two touchdowns for Pitt. Kenny Johnson caught six passes for 91 yards and a score.

“Everything was working," Heintschel said. "We were playing in rhythm, we were able to get our tempo going and were able to execute at a high level. I wish we could have done that in the second half, but we made up for it wehen we needed it the most.”

Georgia Tech (9-2, 6-2) dropped out of the ACC title chase. Haynes King completed 27 of 41 passes, with a pair of scoring throws to Isiah Canion. King threw two interceptions.

Containing King

King entered the night as the national leader in total offense, but Pitt held the Heisman hopeful to 27-of-41 passing for 257 yards and just 76 rushing yards on 20 attempts.

Pitt also accomplished what no other defense has managed to do all year by forcing two turnovers. King had only thrown two interceptions all season prior to Saturday, and had not thrown two in the same game since 2023 at Clemson.

“We took them out of the run game for the most part.," Narduzzi said. “They had to throw it a heck of a lot more than we practiced, I can tell you that.”

Lovelace's key play

Despite allowing a 28-7 run over a stretch of 30 game minutes, Pitt’s lone points during Georgia Tech’s rally proved to be the biggest moment of the night.

With the Yellow Jackets down 28-14 and just 5 yards away from slicing the lead further, Pitt linebacker Braylan Lovelace stepped in front of a would-be touchdown pass and raced 100 yards the other way for a backbreaking score. It was his second interception of the season and third of his career, and the third consecutive game the Panthers have scored a defensive touchdown.

“I dropped in pass coverage and I saw the hook and the curl coming behind me," Lovelace said. "I just read the quarteback’s eyes, saw the ball and made a play.”

Streak snapped

The loss was Georgia Tech's first home defeat since 2023, snapping a streak of 10 wins at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The takeaway

Pitt: If Pitt wins its regular-season finale and either Virginia or SMU loses next week, Pitt will reach Charlotte for the ACC title game for the first time since 2021.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets were eliminated from ACC contention after entering the night with a win-and-in scenario.

Up next

Pitt: Hosts No. 14 Miami next Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Vs. No. 4 Georgia on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.