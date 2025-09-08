Precision and power: Boston's Aroldis Chapman still dominating at 37

PHOENIX — (AP) — Aroldis Chapman has a reputation as a power pitcher, built through 16 years of routinely popping 100 mph on the radar gun.

As the Boston Red Sox closer has gotten older, the 37-year-old added craftiness to the power, baffling hitters by locating sliders and splitters that leave them flailing.

The combination led to a rare four-strikeout game against the Arizona Diamondbacks and one of the most dominating runs by a reliever in baseball history.

"This is special," said Boston manager Alex Cora, who earned his 600th career win with Sunday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks. "To do it at this age and where we're at as an industry, as far as the hitters and the adjustments they make, it's unreal."

Chapman began his career in Cincinnati, popping eyes and gloves with a fastball that topped out at 105.8 mph during his rookie season in 2010— still the fastest pitch since pitch tracking started in 2008. He continued to throw baseballs at race-car speeds, clocking eight of the nine fastest pitches since tracking, including 105.1 mph last season.

Nicknamed the “Cuban Missile,” Chapman may be better than ever in his first season in Boston, earning his eighth All-Star appearance and a $13.3 million, one-year contract for 2026 signed last week.

Chapman has been unhittable since mid-July, as the Diamondbacks found out on Sunday.

Leading 7-4 after a late rally, Cora sent Chapman to close it out and he did it with a flourish, joining elite company by striking out four in the ninth inning for his 29th save. Arizona's Ildemaro Vargas reached first after striking out on a wild pitch, then Champan closed it out by striking out Jordan Lawler to become the second pitcher four Ks in an inning this season, with St. Louis' Steven Matz in June.

“It's just something that happened,” Chapman said through an interpreter. “My mentality is to go get three outs and go for a strikeout.”

Chapman has certainly been getting the outs.

Locating his off-speed pitches with the plus-100-mph fastball, Chapman has gone 17 straight appearances — spanning 14 2/3 innings — without allowing a hit, dating to July 26. It's the third-longest streak since 1901, trailing only the 20 straight by Florida’s Randy Choate in 2011 and 18 consecutive by Tim Byrdak of the New York Mets in 2012.

Chapman has allowed one earned run in his last 37 games — a solo homer by Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto on July 23 — and retired 21 straight batters before Vargas reached on the wild pitch Sunday. He's allowed six earned runs all season and dropped his ERA to 0.98 with Sunday's performance.

“He's so nasty and showing people he can still do a lot of great things,” Boston starter Brayan Bello said through an interpreter.

Chapman has proved it all season, leaving flailing hitters in his wake with precision to go with that power.

