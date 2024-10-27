Sports

Qinwen Zheng defeats wild card Sophia Kenin to win in Tokyo and clinch WTA Finals berth

Japan Pan Pacific Open Tennis China's Zheng Qinwen, right, and Sofia Kenin of the United States pose with their trophies after winning the first and second place respectively in the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

TOKYO — (AP) — Top-seeded Qinwen Zheng of China claimed the Toray Pan Pacific Open title with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over American wild card Sofia Kenin on Sunday and clinched her place in the WTA finals next month.

The No. 7-ranked Zheng, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, fired 16 aces and only faced a single break point throughout the 1 hour, 52 minute victory in Tokyo over the 2020 Australian Open champion.

The 22-year-old Zheng earned her third title of the year and first on hardcourt since winning at Guangzhou last year. She has gone 28-4 since Wimbledon, including a 12-2 run in the tour's Asian swing.

The 25-year-old Kenin had one of the best performances of the season. The American was ranked as high as No. 4 early in 2020. However, a series of injuries, including ankle and quadricep ailments, made her WTA ranking drop to its current 155.

The WTA Finals begin Nov. 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!