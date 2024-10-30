Sports

Raptors F Scottie Barnes to miss at least 3 weeks because of right orbital fracture

Nuggets Raptors Basketball Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, right, reacts as he drives into Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)

TORONTO — (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes will miss at least three weeks because of a right orbital fracture, the team said Wednesday.

Barnes was struck by Denver’s Nikola Jokic while battling for a rebound late in the fourth quarter of Monday’s home loss to the Nuggets. Barnes went down before stumbling to the bench in pain.

Barnes was a first-time All-Star last season, setting career highs in scoring, 3-point shooting, rebounding, assists and blocked shots. He is averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists through four games. Toronto is 1-3 to start the year.

The 2022 NBA rookie of the year, Barnes signed a contract extension this summer that could reach around $270 million if he meets supermax criteria.

