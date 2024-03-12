Ravens agree to 2-year deal with free agent RB Derrick Henry, AP source says

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a two-year contract with free agent running back Derrick Henry on Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move can't become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. The deal is worth up to $20 million and includes $9 million guaranteed.

The two-time NFL rushing champ joins a Baltimore team that annually produces one of the league's leading ground games. The running back room was a major offseason concern for the Ravens, because Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins became free agents. Edwards has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Henry's eight-year NFL career — all with the Tennessee Titans to this point — includes a 2020 season when he rushed for 2,027 yards, becoming the eighth player to surpass 2,000.

Henry turned 30 in January. The four-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in 2023 with 280 rushing attempts and ranked second to Christian McCaffrey with 1,167 yards rushing. His 12 rushing TDs were fourth in the AFC, one behind Edwards. Henry also had the first season of his career without a fumble.

Henry leaves Tennessee ranked second in franchise history with 9,502 rushing yards, trailing only Eddie George (10,009).

The 45th pick overall in 2016 leads the NFL with 9,502 yards rushing and 90 rushing TDs in that span. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry has finished in the NFL’s top 10 in rushing each of the six past seasons.

Henry also has four career TD passes, which trails only Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (seven) among running backs since 2000.

The Ravens finished with the NFL's best regular-season record in 2023 before losing to Kansas City in the AFC championship game. Now they add another proven offensive playmaker to work alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is coming off his second MVP season.

Baltimore was also able to reach a long-term deal with defensive tackle Justin Madubuike after putting the franchise tag on him, but the Ravens could end up losing several other key players to free agency. Linebacker Patrick Queen, edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are among those who can test the open market.

Running backs have struggled to earn big money in recent years — to the point where Henry organized a group chat among top players at the position last summer. This year's free agent class included Henry, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard, all of whom have found new homes.

The Ravens had a news conference Monday about Madubuike's deal, but general manager Eric DeCosta wasn't about to tip his hand when asked about the running back market.

“I understand the question, but talking about a market on the eve of free agency doesn’t seem like a smart thing, so I’d probably pass on that question," DeCosta said.

Henry now offers Baltimore a powerful running back the Ravens can pair with Keaton Mitchell, a speedy rookie who was making a significant contribution when he went down with a season-ending knee injury in December. That's if they don't make any more major additions at the position.

“We think Keaton Mitchell’s going to come back from his knee injury. Justice (Hill) is a player last year (that was) probably one of the unsung heroes of our whole team, I would say,” DeCosta said recently at the NFL's scouting combine. “We’ve looked at the draft class. Probably not as deep as some other positions that we’ll see in this year’s draft class.”

AP Pro Football Writers Rob Maaddi and Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report.

