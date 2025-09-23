Ravens pushed around, Jackson chased down in humbling 38-30 loss to Lions

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Pushed around on defense and manhandled when they had the ball, the Baltimore Ravens stumbled mightily at home in an ugly, surprising defeat.

The Ravens allowed the Detroit Lions to amass 426 yards — including a whopping 224 on the ground — which proved to be simply too much for Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's high-powered offense to overcome.

Jackson was sacked seven times, Derrick Henry fumbled in the fourth quarter when the game was still close, and Baltimore absorbed a humbling 38-30 loss on Monday night.

The final score was deceptively close. In truth, the Ravens (1-2) let a 21-14 lead turn into a 14-point deficit before tacking on a meaningless TD with 29 seconds left.

“The biggest problem is we didn’t play good defense,” coach John Harbaugh said. “There’s nobody in that locker room that thinks that’s good enough. That’s not who we are. It cannot be who we are. It’s not acceptable.”

So, three weeks into the season the Ravens have lost 41-40 and 38-30. In between, they beat lowly Cleveland despite leading by only a touchdown at halftime.

That's why Jackson scoffed at the notion that this defeat might serve as motivation to improve.

“Week 1 was a wake-up call. Last week was a wake-up call,” he said. “We’ve got to find a way to win.”

Jackson struggled to get free and Henry coughed up the ball down the stretch, but this loss was mostly about the defense. The Ravens were mercilessly pushed around by a Lions team that two years ago came to Baltimore and lost 38-6.

In this one, the Lions had drives of 95 and 98 yards before putting together a 70-yard march that produced a field goal for a 38-24 lead with 1:42 left.

“No excuses can be made at this point. If it’s not one thing, it’s another,” safety Kyle Hamilton said. “We’ve just go to patch it up right now.”

There once was a day when the Ravens went weeks at a time without giving up 100 yards on the ground. That's why it hurt so much to have David Montgomery ramble for 151 yards and Jahmyr Gibbs pick up 67.

“Our run defense has been pretty good the whole time I’ve been here,” Hamilton said, “but when a team runs the ball like that it demoralizes you. It’s on us as a defense to put that fire out, and we just didn’t do that.”

Given that Jackson was 7-2 in Monday night games and 24-2 lifetime against the NFC, it was an uncharacteristic performance by a team with aspirations of reaching the Super Bowl. The trek doesn't get any easier next week, when Baltimore faces the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

“I don’t think the sky is falling, but we’ve got a big one next week on a short week,” Hamilton said. “So it’s up to us to be professionals and go out and win.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.