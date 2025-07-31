Rays' Jonathan Aranda collides with Giancarlo Stanton and exits game

NEW YORK — (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star first baseman Jonathan Aranda collided with Giancarlo Stanton on Thursday while fielding an errant throw and exited the game.

New York Yankees slugger Stanton hit a soft grounder in the fifth inning to Junior Caminero, who charged in on wet grass to make a throw. As Aranda fielded it, his left wrist appeared to collide with Stanton's left shoulder.

Aranda fell to the ground and shook his head while on his back. He was attended to by a trainer and manager Kevin Cash before walking off the field. Brandon Lowe moved over from second base to replace him.

Aranda is hitting .316 with 12 homers and 54 RBIs in 103 games this season. He hit an RBI single in Tampa Bay’s four-run fourth off Marcus Stroman.

Aranda suffered the third injury of the day for the Rays, who entered 8-20 in their last 28 games.

Designated hitter Yandy Díaz was hit by a pitch in the first inning and exited with a bruised right forearm. He was replaced by Christopher Morel for his at-bat in the fourth.

Díaz is hitting .283 with 18 homers and 62 RBIs in 105 games this season and has primarily been a designated hitter this season.

The Rays also lost rookie outfielder Chandler Simpson to an undisclosed injury in the third. Simpson was playing left field and replaced by Jake Mangum after getting his left hand checked out.

Simpson is hitting .297 with 32 stolen bases in 65 games this season.

