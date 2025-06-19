Sports

Rays pull off largest comeback in the majors this season, rallying from 8 down to beat Orioles 12-8

Orioles Rays Baseball Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Díaz (2) and Christopher Morel, right, celebrate after Diaz scored on a single by Junior Caminero, not pictured, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays overcame an eight-run deficit to beat the Baltimore Orioles 12-8 on Wednesday night in the largest comeback in the majors this season.

Tampa Bay matched the biggest comeback in franchise history. The Rays also rallied from eight down in a 10-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 18, 2012, and in a 10-9 win over Toronto on July 25, 2009.

The Orioles last gave away an eight-run lead on April 28, 2017, in a 14-11 loss to the New York Yankees. The largest blown lead in franchise history came in a 14-13 loss to Detroit on April 25, 1901, when the team was based in Milwaukee.

Baltimore had an eight-run second inning. Brandon's Lowe's homer in the fifth made tied it at 8. Jonathan Aranda had a two-run single in the Rays’ four-run seventh.

“It's a tough game,” Orioles manager Tony Mansolino said. “It really hurts, but tomorrow we'll have to bounce back and try to figure out how to win a game.”

Three teams came back from eight behind last season in the majors. Pittsburgh was the most recent team to rally from more than that, erasing a nine-run deficit in a 13-12 victory over Cincinnati on Nov. 23, 2023.

