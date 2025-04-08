Red Sox OF Jarren Duran says he opened up about suicide attempt to 'reach those who feel alone'

BOSTON — (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran said he went public about his 2022 suicide attempt to “reach those who feel alone.”

Duran said in an episode of the Netflix series “The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox” that he tried to kill himself after struggling early in his baseball career. In a statement released through the team after the episode aired on Tuesday, Duran said: “Talking about this wasn’t easy, but it felt important.”

“I knew that if I was going to share this, I had to be real about it,” he said. “A few years ago, I found myself in a dark place, but I’m still here, and I’m so lucky I am. And if my story can help even one person, then it was worth telling."

A seventh-round draft choice who was an All-Star last season, Duran was one of baseball’s top hitting prospects when he was called up to the major leagues in 2021. But he struggled early, and spent much of his first two seasons shuttling the majors and minors.

Duran said in the documentary that the expectations of the fans and media wore on him, and at times he felt players were treated like "zoo animals." But he was even harder on himself.

“I couldn’t deal with telling myself how much I sucked every day,” he said. “I was already hearing it from fans. And what they said to me, (it’s not like) I haven’t told myself 10 times worse in the mirror. That was a really tough time for me. I didn’t even want to be here anymore.”

Director Greg Whiteley then asked, “When you say, ‘here,’ you mean ‘here with the Red Sox’ or ‘here on planet Earth’?”

“Probably both,” Duran said. He then described his suicide attempt.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said on Monday that Duran’s decision to tell his story will save lives. Team President Sam Kennedy called it “an act of courage that reaches far beyond baseball.”

“By opening up, he’s showing others who may be struggling that they’re not alone and that asking for help isn’t just OK, it’s essential,” Kennedy said. “Every member of this organization continues to stand with him. He has our deepest admiration, he’s always had our full support, and we’re incredibly fortunate to have him as part of our team.”

Duran’s Parents, Octavio and Dena Duran, said in a statement on Tuesday that they only recently learned the depths of their son’s mental health struggle.

“It was heartbreaking to hear,” they said. “We are beyond grateful that he is still here, that he has found the courage to keep going, and that he is using his voice to help others. If his story can help even one person, then it was worth sharing. We are incredibly proud of the man he is today and love him more than words can say. We will always be in his corner.”

Jarren Duran said on Tuesday that he wanted to turn his attention back to the baseball season. He has six hits in his last four games, with two doubles on Monday night after the details of his comments in the documentary were reported.

“Right now, my focus is on the field,” he said in his statement. “We have a postseason to chase, and that’s where my head is. I’ve shared what I needed to share, and I appreciate everyone’s understanding that my focus right now is on baseball and helping my team win a World Series.

“I am grateful for the tremendous support I’ve received. If you’re struggling, please know there’s help. You can call a friend, a trusted person, your doctor, or an organization like Samaritans. And, if you’re in immediate danger, call 988.”

AP sports writer Kyle Hightower and freelancer Ken Powtak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.