Sports

Red Sox rally past Yankees 5-4 in 10 innings to complete 4-game sweep after Gray loses no-hit bid

By DOUG ALDEN, Associated Press
Yankees Red Sox Baseball Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran, right, celebrates in front of New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells, left, after hitting a walk-off one-run single in the tenth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 28, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By DOUG ALDEN, Associated Press

BOSTON — Jarren Duran singled home the winning run to cap a three-run rally in the 10th inning after Boston blew a two-run lead in the ninth, and the Red Sox finished a four-game sweep of the rival New York Yankees with a 5-4 victory Sunday night.

Boston starter Sonny Gray took a no-hitter into the eighth against his former team before Amed Rosario singled with one out. That ended a brilliant outing for Gray, who had nine strikeouts to reach 2,000 for his career.

But the Yankees scored twice in the ninth off All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman to tie it 2-all, aided enormously by a brutal throwing error from two-time Gold Glove right fielder Wilyer Abreu.

New York scratched across two more runs in the 10th, but Fernando Cruz (4-3) was unable to hold the lead after closer David Bednar had pitched the previous two innings.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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