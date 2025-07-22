Republican Jim Jordan deposed in federal suit tied to sex abuse by late Ohio State team doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan was among those questioned under oath this month about the sexual abuse of Ohio State University athletes decades ago by a team doctor, according to a court filing.

Jordan's deposition Friday came in a federal lawsuit brought by former student athletes against the university over its failure to stop abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss, who died in 2005. Hundreds say they were abused by Strauss, who worked at the school from 1978 to 1998.

Many ex-wrestlers over the years have accused Jordan, who served as assistant coach of the Ohio State wrestling team from 1986 to 1994, of knowing about the abuse and failing to act.

The 10-term congressman's office had declined to confirm Friday's deposition, but it reiterated Jordan's denial of any awareness of Strauss' crimes or the cover-up.

“As everyone knows, (House Judiciary) Chairman Jordan never saw or heard of any abuse, and if he had, he would have dealt with it,” a statement said. Jordan formerly sat for questioning during the university's independent investigation of the matter, but this was his first time under oath.

A Monday court filing shows attorneys for the former athletes also questioned Michael Murphy and John Doe 72, both plaintiffs in the case, on July 9 and July 11 respectively, and former long-time Ohio State Athletic Director Andy Geiger on Wednesday.

The depositions come close on the heels of the release of "Surviving Ohio State," a documentary on the Strauss scandal produced by George Clooney and directed by Academy and Emmy award-winning director Eva Orner. The film was released June 17 on HBO and Max. An attorney for the student-athletes said the depositions had been previously planned.

