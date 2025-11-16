Reyna scores in 1st international start in 16 months, surpasses father, as US beats Paraguay 2-1

CHESTER, Pa. — Gio Reyna scored in his first international start in 16 months to surpass his father in career goals and then set up Folarin Balogun's tiebreaking goal in the 71st minute to lead the United States over Paraguay 2-1 on Saturday night in a friendly between World Cup-bound teams that sparked a late brawl.

American defender Alex Freeman and Paraguay captain Diego Gómez both tried to pick up a ball that rolled out during second-half stoppage time, and they started scrapping as both benches joined in. Paraguay's Omar Alderete, who was not in the game, was given a red card and American midfielder Cristian Roldan a yellow card.

“That type of situation are very, very, very dangerous,” U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino. “I don’t like this type of situation.”

Playing two days after his 23rd birthday, the oft-injured Reyna scored in the fourth minute of his first start for club or country since Sept. 14 and just his second since March 1.

Álex Arce took advantage of a defensive lapse to equalize in the 10th minute.

Diego Luna and Roldan forced a turnover four minutes after entering, leading to the go-ahead goal. Juan Cáceres tried to regain possession and knocked the ball away to Balogun, who dished to Reyna. The midfielder took a touch and centered the ball, which deflected off Damián Bobadilla, and Balogun scored from from seven yards for eighth goal, his third in fourth matches.

Max Arsten got his team-high fifth assist of 2025 as the U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to four — all against World Cup teams.

Time is dwindling for U.S. players to make impressions on Pochettino, After the 16th-ranked Americans play No, 15 Uruguay on Tuesday, the U.S. will have two more friendlies in March before Pochettino announces his World Cup roster.

“That is the way that we want to compete,” Pochettino said. “The most important is what we saw during more than 90 minutes: the spirit, the fight.”

Reyna had not opened a game on the field for the U.S. since the 2024 Copa America. He scored after Sergiño Dest and Roldan had shots blocked following Arfsten’s corner kick, Arfsten crossed to Reyna, whose header from 8 yards glanced off the outstretched left fingertips of goalkeeper Orlando Gill and in off the crossbar. Reyna had never before scored a professional headed goal.

Reyna has nine goals in 33 international appearances. His father, Claudio, the U.S. captain at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, had eight in 112 games from 1994 to 2006.

“He was obviously happy for me that I passed him. I had no idea,” said Gio, who was unaware until after the game. “He was more making fun of me, the fact that was my first header I ever scored.”

No. 39 Paraguay, headed to its first World Cup since 2010, equalized when Junior Alonso played a long ball behind Joe Scally to Miguel Almirón, who one-timed a cross. Arce got away from Miles Robinson and headed the ball off a hop, beating Matt Freese with an open header for his first international goal.

Pochettino was missing Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson.

