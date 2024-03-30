Rhys Hoskins has 4 RBIs in 7-6 win, Mets' Johan Ramírez ejected for throwing behind Brewers DH

NEW YORK — (AP) — Rhys Hoskins drove in four runs, a day after his hard slide into Jeff McNeil caused dugouts to empty, and Yohan Ramírez was ejected for throwing behind the Milwaukee designated hitter's back the Brewers' 7-6 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday.

Hoskins hit a two-run single in a three-run first inning, followed with a two-run homer in the third and singled and scored on a balk in the fifth by Luis Severino (0-1), who gave up a career-high 12 hits in his Mets debut.

Ramírez’s first pitch to Hoskins in the seventh sailed well behind the right-handed hitter, who dropped his bat and glared at Ramírez as the reliever raced to pick up the ball, which caromed off the backstop. Ramírez was ejected by plate umpire Lance Barrett and given a standing ovation by fans. Hoskins walked against Jorge López.

New York closer Edwin Díaz pitched a perfect ninth in his first big league appearance since Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series on Oct. 9, 2022. Díaz missed last season after tearing the patellar tendon in his right knee while celebrating a win for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

New Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy improved to 2-0 while the Mets dropped to 0-2 for the first time since 2014.

Brett Baty hit a three-run homer and Francisco Alvarez and Pete Alonso had solo shots for the Mets, who trailed 7-2 in the eighth.

Hoskins slid hard into McNeil on a potential double-play ball in the eighth inning of the Brewers' 3-1 win in Friday's opener. McNeil yelled at Hoskins, who rubbed his eyes as if to call McNeil a crybaby. With Philadelphia on April 24, 2019, Hoskins homered off Mets reliever Jacob Rhame and took a 34-second home run trot, one night after Rhame threw two pitches over his head.

Hoskins was booed each time he went to the plate. His four RBIs were his most since Sept. 23, 2022. He missed last year because of a torn ACL in his left knee.

Alonso's homer was the first allowed in 34 big league appearances off Abner Uribe, who struck out DJ Stewart and Starling Marte for his second save.

Elvis Peguero (1-0) pitched two hitless innings in relief of starter DL Hall, who gave up two runs and six hits in four innings.

Severino made his Mets debut after eight seasons for the crosstown Yankees and allowed five runs in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Taylor Clarke had surgery to repair a torn right meniscus.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Tylor Megill opposes Brewers RHP Colin Rea in Sunday's series finale.

