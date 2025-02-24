Robertson brothers combine for 5 goals in the 2nd period of 2 road wins

CHICAGO — (AP) — It was quite a Sunday for the Robertson brothers. Especially in the second period.

Jason Robertson scored three times to help the Dallas Stars to a 4-3 win at the New York Islanders. Nicholas Robertson had two goals in Toronto's 5-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Robertsons scored each of their goals in the middle period. They became the first brothers to score multiple goals on the same day in the NHL since Pavel Bure and Valeri Bure on March 1, 2000.

“Yeah, it's exciting, and I think it's exciting for our parents,” Nicholas Robertson said. “They got (two TVs) so they're jumping off the couch five times tonight. So it's good to see him do well, and it's nice to have a good game, too.”

Nicholas Robertson, 23, ended a nine-game scoring drought. He nearly had another goal with 7:23 left in the second, but his shot was swept off the goal line by Blackhawks defenseman T.J. Brodie.

Robertson has never recorded a hat trick in the NHL.

“I was thinking about it, but another time hopefully,” he said.

Jason Robertson's first goal lifted Dallas to a 2-1 lead 8:48 into the second. After Kyle Palmieri responded for New York, Robertson added two power-play goals.

Jason Robertson, 25, who has 13 goals and seven assists in his last 16 games, said he was excited for his brother.

“I think he needs the goals more than I do,” Robertson said with a chuckle. “I think he works so hard. ... We were training last week together, so it's great to see him getting rewarded.

“I think as a family it's a great night for us.”

Nicholas Robertson made the most of two nice passes from Max Domi. He scored a power-play goal from the low slot at 7:09, and then added his 10th of the season with 15 seconds left in the period.

“Those guys know how to score,” Domi said of the Robertson brothers. “I don't know what's in the water where they grew up, but they know how to score, for sure.”

AP freelance reporter Scott Charles contributed to this story from New York.

