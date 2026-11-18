KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Miles Rubin and DeWayne Brown II each scored 14 points and No. 14 Tennessee held No. 2 Michigan State without a field goal for 10 minutes bridging the first and second halves on the way to a 61-46 victory on Tuesday night.

The Volunteers (4-0) held the Spartans (4-1) without a field goal for the last 5:02 of the first half and the first 4:58 of the second. Tennessee opened the second half by scoring 12 straight points, including six by Rubin, and extended its lead to 14 points.

Michigan State hit 1 of 12 shots to open the second half. The Spartans shot 11.5% (3 of 26) in the second half.

Jeremy Fears, Jr. led Michigan State with 16 points, all from the free throw line. Cam Ward added 12 points.

Tennessee went almost seven minutes without a basket in the second half. The Spartans scored eight straight, including four by Fears, during that stretch.

Tennessee held Michigan State without a basket for the last 5:02 of the first half while building a 27-25 edge at the break. The Spartans shot just 25% (6 of 24) in the half. The Vols hit 44% (11 for 25) of their shots and held an 18-14 rebounding edge.

Tennessee trailed by as many as 10 early in the first half and used a late 11-0 run to take the lead.

Michigan State entered the game against Tennessee after setting a program record by making 18 3-point shots last week against Northern Iowa.

The Spartans struggled shooting the entire game against Tennessee.

For the first time this season, Tennessee's crowd embraced the eight new faces that arrived via the transfer portal. Up until this game, the Vols had trouble defending and playing with the toughness it takes to control rebounds.

Up Next

Michigan State: Hosts Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

Tennessee: Hosts Costal Carolina on Friday.

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