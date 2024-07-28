Russell holds off Hamilton for Mercedes 1-2 at Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — (AP) — George Russell led a Mercedes one-two with Lewis Hamilton at the Belgian Grand Prix after pulling off an audacious one-stop strategy and keeping his teammate at bay to add to a thrilling Formula 1 season on Sunday.

Russell claimed his second win of the season and the third of the British driver’s career after nursing his tires in expert fashion over the 44-lap race while all the rest of the top cars stopped twice.

“Amazing result, definitely didn’t predict that this morning,” Russell said. “But the race was awesome and the tires just felt great. I just kept saying ‘I think we can do the one stop’.”

Hamilton finished ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in third.

Points leader Max Verstappen crossed fifth behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after Verstappen started from 11th following a 10-place grid penalty for using one too many engines in his Red Bull.

Lando Norris endured another poor start and finished sixth, allowing Verstappen to extend his championship lead to 78 points.

Russell was not expected to be in the mix for the win after he started from sixth. But he told his team that he felt confident that he could milk his tires for all they were worth and forego a second, time-consuming, pit stop.

That proved to be a brilliant decision.

Russell looked like he would be caught by Hamilton and other drivers on fresher tires, but he defended his position over the nail-biting final laps with Piastri lurking in case the teammates clashed.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.