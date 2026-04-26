Sports

Sabastian Sawe of Kenya wins London Marathon in world-record time, first to finish under two hours

Britain London Marathon Sebastian Sawe from Kenya celebrates winning the men's race at the London Marathon in London, Sunday, April 26, 2026.(AP Photo/Ian Walton) (Ian Walton/AP)

LONDON — Sabastian Sawe of Kenya has become the first person to run a marathon in under 2 hours.

Sawe smashed the men’s world record by winning the London Marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds on Sunday.

The time is 65 seconds quicker than the previous best, set by Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum in Chicago in 2023.

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AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

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