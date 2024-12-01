San Jose State's volleyball season that ignited debate over women in sports ends in MW title match

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — San Jose State's volleyball team, the subject of a national debate about women in sports, was beaten by Colorado State 27-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16 in Saturday's Mountain West tournament final, ending the Spartans' season.

The Rams (20-10) received the conference's automatic bid to the 64-team NCAA Tournament.

San Jose State's season was marked by forfeits, limited protests and the topic of gender identity becoming a political issue in an election year. The Spartans were 14-6.

The controversy didn't end during the Mountain West tournament.

Boise State, which twice boycotted regular-season matches with San Jose State, pulled out of the conference tournament on Wednesday night, hours after it defeated Utah State to secure a spot against the Spartans in Friday's semifinals.

While the Broncos didn't announce explicitly why they withdrew, a lawsuit was recently filed in Colorado by players from various schools against the conference and San Jose State officials calling for a Spartans player to be blocked from participating in the tournament. They cited unspecified reports asserting there was a transgender player on the San Jose State volleyball team, even naming her.

U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews in Denver ruled Monday that the player was allowed to play, and a federal appeals court upheld the decision the following day.

San Jose State, which received six forfeit victories because of boycotts from opponents during the regular season, was seeded second in the conference tournament and received a first-round bye.

In addition to Boise State, Mountain West members Wyoming, Utah State and Nevada as well as Southern Utah canceled matches this season against the Spartans. Nevada’s players said they “refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes,” without providing further details.

While some media have reported those and other details, San Jose State has not confirmed the school has a trans women’s volleyball player. The Associated Press is withholding the player’s name because she has not publicly commented on her gender identity and through school officials has declined an interview request.

Participation of transgender women in women’s sports became a hot political topic ahead of the recent election.

Though there were two protestors outside of Cox Pavilion on Friday, none were there Saturday. There also were no noticeable signs of hostility directed from the crowd of about 100 in the championship match.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.