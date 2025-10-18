Sayin throws 4 TD passes as No. 1 Ohio State throttles Wisconsin 34-0

MADISON, Wis. — Julian Sayin connected with Carnell Tate for two of his four touchdown passes, and No. 1 Ohio State rolled to a 34-0 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday.

Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) has an average margin of 25.8 points during an 11-game win streak, which started with its four College Football Playoff victories during its run to the national title last season. The Buckeyes have won their first seven games this season by an average margin of 30.6 points.

Wisconsin (2-5, 0-4) has suffered back-to-back shutout losses for the first time since 1977, when the Badgers fell 42-0 to Ohio State and 22-0 to Purdue in successive weeks. Wisconsin was coming off a 37-0 home loss to Iowa.

The Badgers have lost their last five games by an average margin of 25.2 points and have dropped their last 10 matchups against Power Four conference teams.

Sayin passed to Tate for a 34-yard touchdown on Ohio State’s first drive and a 10-yard score with four seconds left in the opening period. Both touchdowns came in third-down situations.

Sayin also threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Will Kacmarek late in the third quarter and a 13-yarder to Brandon Inniss in the fourth.

Ohio State put this one away early by grabbing a 17-0 lead in the first quarter.

Wisconsin got the ball first, and there was a scattering of boos when it opted against going for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 34. A friendly roll on a 55-yard punt from Sean West caused Ohio State to start its first drive on its own 11.

Sayin promptly went 8 of 8 on the ensuing possession, which culminated with Tate catching a 34-yard pass across the middle on third-and-11 despite losing his helmet as he came down.

Wisconsin’s next series ended with Hunter Simmons throwing a pass that bounced off running back Cade Yacamelli before getting intercepted by Sonny Styles. The turnover gave Ohio State the ball at the Wisconsin 43, setting up Jayden Fielding’s 38-yard field goal.

Sayin then found Tate again in the left corner of the end zone on third-and-4. Sayin was 14 of 15 for 169 yards by the end of the first period.

The takeaway

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are allowing just 5.9 points per game, the lowest average for any Bowl Subdivision team. They had no trouble shutting down a Wisconsin team that has scored just 13.3 points per game, the lowest average for any Power Four program.

Wisconsin: The Badgers were outscored 17-0 in the first quarter for a second straight week, never giving themselves a chance of competing. A brutal schedule will make it tough for them to turn things around. The visit from the Buckeyes started a four-game stretch in which Wisconsin plays three teams ranked sixth or better: Ohio State, No. 6 Oregon and No. 3 Indiana. The Oregon and Indiana games are both on the road.

Up next

Ohio State: Off next week before hosting Penn State on Nov. 1.

Wisconsin: At No. 6 Oregon next Saturday.

