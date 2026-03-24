Scottie Scheffler withdraws from the Houston Open with a baby on the way

HOUSTON — Scottie Scheffler withdrew from the Houston Open on Tuesday, a tournament that was always questionable for him to play because his wife is expecting their second child.

Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, has been runner-up at the Houston Open three times, including the last two years when he made it his final stop before going to the Masters.

He was replaced in the field by Matt Kuchar.

Scheffler's wife gave birth to a son they named Bennett on May 8, 2024, one week before the PGA Championship.

Scheffler, who won the PGA Championship and the British Open last year, began 2026 with a victory in The American Express. His streak of 18 consecutive finishes in the top 10 — which started at the Houston Open last year — ended at the Genesis Invitational with a tie for 12th.

His last tournament was a tie for 22nd in The Players Championship.

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