Season-ending injuries to Christian Clark and CJ Baxter leave Longhorns short at running back

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — No. 4 Texas has lost a second running back to a season-ending injury, leaving Jaydon Blue as the only scholarship player with significant experience at the position as the Longhorns enter the Southeastern Conference.

The school announced Tuesday that freshman Christian Clark tore an Achilles tendon in practice and will require surgery. Last week, the Longhorns lost 2023 part-time starter CJ Baxter, who injured a knee in practice.

Blue, now the projected starter, was a backup to 1,000-yard rusher Jonathon Brooks and Baxter in all 14 games last season. He rushed 65 times for 398 yards and three touchdowns and caught 14 balls for 135 yards and a score as a sophomore.

The only other two scholarship backs are sophomore Quintrevion Wisner, who had 12 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown in three games, and freshman Jerrick Gibson.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers said the situation puts his leadership in the spotlight.

“The team definitely needs that positivity every now and then for sure whenever a couple guys like that go down in that room,” Ewers said. “We have guys who are going to be more than capable stepping up and filling up those roles.”

Ewers has shown an ability to hurt defenses with his scrambling ability. Of his 37 rushing attempts last year, 14 went for first downs, according to Pro Football Focus. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

“Ultimately I’m doing what I can to help this team win football games,” Ewers said. “If that means I have to run more, so be it.”

