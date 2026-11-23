BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference fined Tennessee $250,000 on Sunday for throwing debris, including golf balls and mustard bottles, toward LSU and coach Lane Kiffin during a 27-13 victory.

With 3:14 remining in the game, fans sitting in the Tennessee student section hurled golf balls in the direction of the Tigers bench. The game stopped for a few minutes, and players moved toward the center of the field to avoid any direct hits.

Soon after, a Tennessee staff member carried a handful of golf balls and a mustard bottle to the sidelines. A sign on the giant screen urged fans: “Keep your composure and practice good sportsmanship.”

Once the game was over, Kiffin ordered his team to leave through a side entrance rather than exposing them to the home crowd again.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey fined the Volunteers under the sportsmanship, game management and alcohol availability policies established by the league.

“If cans or plastic bottles are used as projectiles or otherwise cause game management issues, the institution is subject to an immediate fine and suspension of the alcohol sales privilege," SEC rules state.

The league is not suspending alcohol sales at Tennessee at this time but reserves the right to do so in the future.

Tennessee fans' anger dates to 2009 when Kiffin spent one year there as head coach before bolting for USC. Kiffin returned for the first time in 2021 as the Ole Miss head coach. Kiffin and the Rebels were pelted with debris that day, the some of which was golf balls and a mustard bottle.

Tennessee students burned mattresses after Kiffin's departure and a Knoxville lawyer in 2010 proposed renaming a wastewater treatment facility as the “Lane Kiffin Sewage Plant.”

During SEC media days this summer, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel referenced the 2021 incident, when asked about Kiffin's return to Tennessee, now as the LSU head coach.

“I certainly hope our fan base hasn’t cooled off.” Heupel said. “Whether it’s the grocery stores being fully stocked with mustard or our sports stores, making sure that they got reinforcements on the golf balls ... hopefully Knoxville’s ready for his arrival.”

The SEC fined Tennessee $500,000 a month ago for allowing fans to storm the field following a 26-10 victory over then-No. 6 Alabama. The Volunteers essentially got that money back the following week when the league fined South Carolina $500,000 for allowing fans to storm the field after beating Tennessee.

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