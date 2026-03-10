Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ties Wilt's record and hits winning 3 as Thunder beat Nuggets 129-126

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drilled a step-back 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left to cap a frantic final minute on a night he matched Wilt Chamberlain's record for consecutive 20-point games, and the Oklahoma City beat the Denver Nuggets 129-126 on Monday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 35 points and a career-high 15 assists, becoming the second player in NBA history to have those totals and zero turnovers. He also had nine rebounds. In the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander reached the 20-point mark for the 126th straight game, equaling Chamberlain's streak from 1961-63.

With Oklahoma City leading 126-122, Denver's Nikola Jokic hit a 3-pointer and Oklahoma City's Jaylin Williams was called for an off-ball foul fighting through a screen. Jamal Murray made the free throw with 8.5 seconds remaining to tie the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander responded, elevating over Spencer Jones for his second 3 in the final 14 seconds. Denver's Aaron Gordon missed a 61-foot heave at the buzzer.

The Thunder are 6-0 since Gilgeous-Alexander returned from an abdominal strain that sidelined him for nine games.

Williams scored 29 points and Ajay Mitchell, in his return after missing 20 games with an abdominal strain and a sprained left ankle, added 24 points.

Jokic had 32 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists. It was his 24th triple-double of the season and the 188th of his career. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 28 points and Gordon added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets.

The Thunder were missing starters Chet Holmgren (illness), Isaiah Hartenstein (bruised left calf) and Jalen Williams (strained right hamstring) and key reserve Alex Caruso (bruised left hip).

Oklahoma City won a contentious game against the Nuggets on Feb. 27. Thunder guard Lu Dort was ejected and the game was filled with physical play and hard fouls.

Gordon, who missed the previous game against Oklahoma City with a strained right hamstring, scored 17 points in the first 5 1/2 minutes to help the Nuggets take a double-digit lead.

Oklahoma City led 66-60 at halftime, with Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 17 points.

The Thunder led by eight with just over two minutes remaining before Denver rallied to set up the tight finish.

