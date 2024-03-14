Shohei Ohtani shares a photo of his new wife on social media. She's a former pro basketball player

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has revealed the identity of his new wife — a former professional basketball player — with a photo of the couple on social media.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star was photographed standing next to Mamiko Tanaka in front of an airplane alongside his teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The photo was posted on Ohtani's Instagram account. The Dodgers posted a photo of the newlyweds on the team's X account next to one of Mookie Betts and his wife.

The couple also appears in a video of Dodgers players and their families boarding a plane for South Korea on Thursday.

In a surprise, Ohtani announced in late February that he had recently married “a normal Japanese woman” whom he had known for a few years. But the two-way player gave no details about her identity or their wedding.

Tanaka, 27, played for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women’s Japan Basketball League from 2019-23.

Ohtani, 29, is expected to make his Dodgers debut Wednesday as designated hitter in the opener against the San Diego Padres in Seoul. He won't pitch this season after elbow surgery last fall.

