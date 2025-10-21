Smith-Njigba, defense show out again for Seahawks in 27-19 win against Texans

SEATTLE — Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his NFL-leading fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season as the Seattle Seahawks beat the Houston Texans 27-19 on Monday night.

Smith-Njigba, who entered the game leading the league in receiving yards, gave Seattle a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter when he caught an 11-yard TD pass from Sam Darnold. Smith-Njigba celebrated his fourth touchdown catch of the season by dunking on the crossbar of the goalposts, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the process.

In total, Smith-Njigba caught eight passes for 123 yards receiving. He became the second player in franchise history to record three straight 100-yard games, and his five 100-yard games this season are tied for the second-most in a year by any Seahawks player.

Seattle struck first when RB Zach Charbonnet plunged in from one yard out on the Seahawks’ second drive of the game to give them a 7-0 lead. They had excellent field position thanks to LB Uchenna Nwosu sacking C.J. Stroud for an 18-yard loss, which pinned the Texans at their own one-yard line. It was the third-longest sack in Seahawks franchise history.

Charbonnet punched in his second touchdown of the game, a two-yard rush, late in the third quarter to give the Seahawks a 27-12 advantage.

Houston, meanwhile, scored its first touchdown of the game when Darnold was strip-sacked in his own end zone midway through the third quarter. Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. recovered the fumble in the Seahawks’ end zone, but Houston failed to convert its two-point conversion attempt.

The Texans’ only offensive touchdown came courtesy of a four-yard TD pass from Stroud to running back Woody Marks with only 2:04 remaining in regulation.

Ka’imi Fairbairn added two field goals for the Texans, whose two-game win streak was snapped and dropped to 2-4 on the year. Jason Myers, meanwhile, converted two of three attempts for the Seahawks, who advanced to 5-2 on the season and moved into a tie atop the NFC West with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

The victory moved Seattle’s home record to 2-2. Last season, the Seahawks went 3-6 at Lumen Field. The Texans are 1-3 on the road.

Injuries

Seahawks: WR Dareke Young suffered a hip injury in the second half and did not return.

The Seahawks played without linebacker Derick Hall and two starting defensive backs: S Julian Love and CBs Devon Witherspoon.

Texans: Nico Collins was evaluated for a concussion in the second half and did not return. The Texans played without wide receiver Christian Kirk, running back Dameon Pierce and defensive end Darrell Taylor.

Up next

Texans: Hosts San Francisco next Sunday.

Seahawks: Bye week, followed by visiting Washington on Nov. 2.

