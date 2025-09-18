Spain overtakes Messi's Argentina to lead FIFA rankings for first time since 2014

ZURICH — (AP) — Spain and Lamine Yamal took top spot from Argentina and Lionel Messi in the FIFA men's rankings published on Thursday, and lead for the first time since being dethroned as world champion in June 2014.

Spain's two-win start to a 2026 World Cup qualifying group this month — against Turkey and Bulgaria — lifted the European champion up from second place behind 2022 World Cup winner Argentina, which fell to third.

Argentina's loss in a World Cup qualifier in Ecuador also let France rise one place to No. 2.

England stayed at No. 4, and Portugal climbed one place to No. 5 in a swap with Brazil, which lost a game at Bolivia.

Morocco at No. 11 was the best of the African nations and Japan led Asia at No. 19. Both have already qualified for the World Cup.

Mexico and the United States were Nos. 14 and 16 respectively as the World Cup co-hosts both fell one place. Canada, the third co-host next year, rose two to No. 26.

The rankings are updated in October and again in November when the standings are more significant.

The November rankings should decide seedings for the 48-team World Cup tournament draw being held on Dec. 5 in Washington, plus draws for playoffs in Europe and the intercontinental brackets. Those games are scheduled in March.

The World Cup draw will have 42 confirmed entries and six placeholders for the eventual playoff winners. Those placeholders all must come from the lowest-ranked teams in seeding pot 4 and could include Italy.

