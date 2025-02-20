Sports

Spain's ex-soccer official Luis Rubiales fined more than 10,000 euros for unsolicited kiss of player

By Associated Press
Spain Rubiales Trial FILE - The former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales sits in a courtroom on the outskirts of Madrid, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 where he goes on trial for his unsolicited kiss on forward Jenni Hermoso. (Chema Moya, Pool photo via AP, File) (Chema Moya/AP)
By Associated Press

MADRID — (AP) — Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish soccer federation, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting the footballer Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup final in 2023.

He was ordered to pay a fine of more than 10,000 euros ($10,400) at the ruling on Thursday.

The kiss, which Hermoso said was without her consent, marred the celebrations of the women’s team’s achievement. It sparked widespread outrage in society beyond football, and ignited one of the most embarrassing scandals in the history of Spanish soccer.

