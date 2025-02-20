Spain's ex-soccer official Luis Rubiales fined more than 10,000 euros for unsolicited kiss of player

MADRID — (AP) — Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish soccer federation, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting the footballer Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup final in 2023.

He was ordered to pay a fine of more than 10,000 euros ($10,400) at the ruling on Thursday.

The kiss, which Hermoso said was without her consent, marred the celebrations of the women’s team’s achievement. It sparked widespread outrage in society beyond football, and ignited one of the most embarrassing scandals in the history of Spanish soccer.

