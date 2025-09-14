Authorities say over 100,000 at pro-Palestinian protests which forced early end to Spanish Vuelta

MADRID — (AP) — Spanish authorities say more than 100,000 people took part in a pro-Palestinian protest that interrupted the final stage of the Spanish Vuelta and forced organizers to cut the race short on Sunday, capping a campaign of disruptions to the Grand Tour cycling event.

The central government’s representative for the Madrid region said that authorities estimated more than 100,000 people joined Sunday’s protest. The number could not be independently verified.

Fran Martín Aguirre added that two people were detained by police.

