Speedskater Francesca Lollobrigida wins host Italy's first gold medal of the Milan Cortina Olympics

MILAN — Speedskater Francesca Lollobrigida won host Italy's first gold medal of the Milan Cortina Games on Saturday, taking the women's 3,000 meters in an Olympics-record time.

With fans rising to their feet and roaring for her as she competed on her 35th birthday, Lollobrigida finished in 3 minutes, 54.28 seconds, more than two seconds ahead of runner-up Ragne Wiklund of Norway.

Valerie Maltais of Canada was third.

Lollobrigida is from Frascati, a hill town just outside Rome and well-known for its white wine, and her great aunt was the late Gina Lollobrigida, a star actress of the 1950s and '60s.

This was the fourth Olympics for Francesca Lollobrigida and her first gold. She collected two medals at Beijing four years ago: a silver in the 3,000 and a bronze in the mass start.

