Stanford football coach Taylor fired following report he was investigated for alleged mistreatment

By JOSH DUBOW
Stanford Taylor FILE - Stanford head coach Troy Taylor reacts as he watches the video board during the first half of an NCAA college football game against SMU in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu,File) (Jeff Chiu/AP)
By JOSH DUBOW

STANFORD, Calif. — (AP) — Stanford fired football coach Troy Taylor following a report last week that he had been investigated twice for allegedly mistreating staffers.

General manager Andrew Luck announced the decision on Tuesday in his first major move since taking over in his role running the entire football program.

ESPN reported last week that Taylor had been investigated twice since taking over before the 2023 season over allegations of hostile and aggressive behavior, as well as personal attacks, against female staff members.

Luck said it was evident that the program needed a “reset.”

The Cardinal went 3-9 in each of Taylor’s two seasons as coach.

