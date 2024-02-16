Steenbergen wins 100 free gold for the Netherlands at world championships

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Marrit Steenbergen won gold for the Netherlands in the women's 100-meter freestyle Friday at the World Aquatics Championships.

Siobhán Haughey of Hong Kong went out strong, making the turn with the lead. But Steenbergen finished stronger, touching first in 52.26 seconds — improving on a bronze-medal finish at last summer’s worlds in Fukuoka and stamping her as one of the top contenders for the Paris Olympics.

“The back half is my specialty,” said Steenbergen, who also was part of the winning Dutch team in the 4x100 freestyle relay.

Haughey settled for silver at 52.56, repeating her showing from the 2023 worlds. The bronze went to Shayna Jack of Australia at 52.83, while American Kate Douglass just missed a spot on the podium in fourth.

“My strength is typically in the first half of the race,” Haughey said. “I died a little at the end, but that's OK. That's how I swim the 100.”

The reigning world champion, Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan, skipped the Doha meet to focus on the Olympics. World record-holder Sarah Sjöström of Sweden is at the championships but withdrew from the 100 free before the preliminaries.

Four other finals were on the schedule Friday at the Aspire Dome.

WATER POLO

The United States held off Hungary 8-7 to capture the women's water polo title for the fifth time in the last six championships and eighth time overall.

Rachel Fattal scored three goals and goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson came up big at the defensive end of the pool.

The Americans, who are three-time reigning Olympic champions, bounced back from a quarterfinal loss at last year’s world championships in Fukuoka. Hungary came up just short of its first women's world title since 2005.

Spain defeated Greece 10-9 for the bronze medal.

