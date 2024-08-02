Sports

Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses after a women’s 200-meter individual medley race at the Olympics

ADDITION Paris Olympics Swimming Slovakia’s Tamara Potocka is taken on stretcher from the pool deck after collapsing following a heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

NANTERRE, France — (AP) — Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed at poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics and was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher.

Potocka, from Slovakia, was seen with an oxygen mask taken as she was taken away for medical attention. Her condition was not immediately known.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!