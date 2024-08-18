Tampa Bay Rays have a combined no-hitter after 6 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Tampa Bay's Drew Rasmussen and Tyler Alexander have a combined no-hitter through six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Rasmussen struck out two during two perfect innings as the opener. Alexander has allowed one baserunner, issuing a leadoff walk to Geraldo Perdomo in the fourth. The left-hander has five strikeouts.

Arizona's Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was thrown out by shortstop Taylor Walls on a first-inning grounder that was deflected by a diving Junior Caminero at third base.

Walls also made a nifty grab on a tough one-hopper by Randal Grichuk in the fifth.

The Rays lead 5-0.

